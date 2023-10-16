Garry Mapanzure’s Sister Says Dysfunctional Health System Failed Him

I have one message which will not be right if I don’t say it today. The health system in Zimbabwe failed Garry. I want to say it because maybe they may hear us.

Maybe Garry would have been alive today, maybe somebody’s life or another child, maybe some other family won’t have to go through the pain we are going through. He held on for 12 hours but there was nothing in Masvingo.

To me, it just means that if anyone has a serious accident in Masvingo it is a death trap, you are dead, you are as good as dead.

Garry, I do not know what to say I never thought in my whole life that I would come here to bury Garry. No this is wrong.

People say it is God’s time but I do not believe that it was Garry’s time. If the Government can hear us, do something so that another family will not have to gather again.

Just one scan could have saved Garry just for him to look at what was going on in his brain. Just an ambulance could have taken him where he needed to go.

I asked the hospital in Masvingo they said they had no oxygen in the ambulance. Maybe something, I do not know I don’t know but I know Garry held on for 12 hours, it is not fair.