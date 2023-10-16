Gokomere High School Expels 15 Form Four Learners For Indiscipline

However, only 15 pupils have been expelled and the rest allowed back into the hostels.

This came after rowdy Form 4 boys fought against the Advanced Level boys just before the commencement of public examinations.

The Herald reported Mazhunga as saying the expelled 15 will have to commute from home for each day they sit their exams. He said:

We now have calm at the school and I am happy to announce all the Form 4 boys are back at the school except some 15 rowdy boys who will sit for their final exams coming from home. We had to take drastic action because the Form 4 boys were fighting their Form 6 counterparts and we identified 15 ringleaders whom we have now banished from the school and will only come to sit for their final exams.

A few weeks ago, Form Four learners at Gokomere High School marched from the school to Masvingo City to present a petition to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education officials alleging corruption at the school.

They marched along the Harare-Masvingo Highway and were stopped by anti-riot police a few kilometres from the city and ordered back.

