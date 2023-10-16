Innocent Gonese Retires From Active Politics

In the message posted on Saturday, Gonese said:

I am reverting to being a private citizen and a full-time legal practitioner and human rights activist. In a normal country, I would be going into real retirement, but I still have to put food on the table and what I trained to do is to practice law and so be it. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply It also gives me more time to spend with the family, do my long-distance running and occasionally hit the small white ball. In the future, time permitting, I will try to do a PhD and take up Arthur Mutambara’s challenge and write a book. But first things first, try to survive under challenging and difficult times.

In the run-up to the August 2023 general elections, Gonese and Mutasa Central legislator Trevor Saruwaka announced that they will not be contesting.

That was despite the two being nominated as representatives of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Gonese was the MDC chief whip in the 8th and 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment