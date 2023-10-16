ZRP, SEEDCO In Joint Operation To Combat Selling Of Fake Maize Seed

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has recorded cases of traders and individuals who are openly selling fake and counterfeit maize seed to unsuspecting potential farmers. Some of the maize seed is being sold through informal markets and hardware shops in various parts of the country.

SEEDCO has also been affected as unscrupulous syndicates are selling fake and counterfeit maize seed packaged with material and logo resembling the company’s trademark and brand, obviously, this being done to lure customers.

Some of the traders are even offering prices that are lower than the original certified seed normally found in established outlets and hardwares.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has therefore seen it fit to embark on a joint operation with SEEDCO agronomists to identify fake or counterfeit maize seed throughout the country.

The police will enforce provisions of the Seed Act, Chapter 19:13 and ensure that the law takes its course on individuals, syndicates and traders found selling fake or counterfeit maize seed.

Farmers are urged to cooperate with Police and SEEDCO officials and assist in the identification of fake seed during the forthcoming agricultural season.

The public should feel free to report suspects who are packaging and selling counterfeit maize seed on the following numbers Police General Headquarters Complaints Desk 0242 703631, Harare Operations 0242 748836, Bulawayo Operations 0292 885479, WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.

More: Pindula News

