2026 World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe Warriors Likely To Host Super Eagles Of Nigeria In Rwanda

6 minutes ago

There is a possibility that Zimbabwe’s home 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria might be played in Rwanda since its stadiums were declared unfit to host international matches. In condemning the stadiums, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Zimbabwe’s stadiums did not meet international standards.

The Zimbabwe national team, known as the Warriors, is scheduled to play Rwanda first and then host Nigeria in a space of four days. The Zimbabwe Football Association’s normalisation committee is considering keeping the team in Rwanda instead of returning to Southern Africa and setting up camp in a neighbouring country.

According to ZimLive, discussions are underway between ZIFA and the Rwanda FA regarding the hosting of the Nigeria match.

