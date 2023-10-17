COSAFA Women's Championship: R20K For Individual Award Winners, No Money For Teams

However, as has been the case in all previous years bar one exceptional case where a sponsor came on board to carry the cost, there will be no prize money for the teams.

It is a global reality that women’s football does not command the same commercial funding as the men’s game, and while COSAFA is working extremely hard to change this in our region, we are not there yet.

The costs of hosting an event such as the COSAFA Women’s Championship, which draws teams from 11 countries in addition to the host, is extraordinary in terms of air travel, accommodation and other key logistics.

These costs remain the same as for our men’s events, but with lower revenue for our women’s tournament, there is simply no space in our budget framework for prize money.

We hope that in the future we will have more commercial partners to assist in this regard and as an organisation COSAFA is working extremely hard to turn this into a reality.

