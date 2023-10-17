Education Minister Proposes Scrapping Grade Seven ZIMEC Exams

We did benchmarking to Finland and Sweden when I was the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Primary and Secondary Education and observed that they are progressing well. Educators just give assessments to their children from Grade One right up to Form Four.

They just write one public examination, which is Ordinary level and it has worked very well. I think we also need to consider that in Zimbabwe.

Minister Moyo believes that eliminating Grade Seven exams will reduce the time students spend outside of school, thus reducing their exposure to drug abuse and other societal issues. The minister is also concerned about the increase in teenage pregnancies among girls after completing Grade Seven exams. Moyo has since instructed Grade Seven students to remain in class after their exams. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced that Grade Seven students will now attend classes until the end of the school term, instead of closing school immediately after exams. He said:

Another directive that we have given to schools is that Grade Seven teachers should make provisions for lessons for our pupils. If they stay at home, they will have a lot of time which will be wasted and learners will be engaged in drug and substance abuse. So, as a ministry, we saw that it is prudent to have those learners remaining in their schools and continue with lessons. When we talk of a curriculum it involves a lot of things such as public speaking, and sporting activities hence children must be engaged and continue with continuous assessment so that they are not influenced by their peers to engage in drug and substance abuse.

Minister Moyo stated that the government will make the outcomes of the curriculum review consultations public. The review process focused on Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA). Consultants have been engaged to produce a report on CALA, which will be released as a public document soon.

The minister also mentioned that the government has secured $10 million to construct new schools, addressing the issue of overcrowding and hot sitting. The aim is to provide adequate infrastructure and eliminate the need for students to share desks. He said the government plans to fund the construction of 3,000 new schools to alleviate the deficit.

