Investigation In South Africa Indicates Chatunga Mugabe Received R10 Million On Coup Eve

Thirteen payments totalling just shy of R10-million were made to this individual during the tumultuous lead-up to the ouster of the elder Mugabe from power in November 2017.

At the time there were outraged news reports of Bellarmine’s extravagant lifestyle in Johannesburg.

Amabhungane is expected to release a more detailed report on how the Mugabes shipped hard currency to South Africa. Mugabe’s other children, Bona and Robert Jr, have also faced legal issues. Bona was revealed to have acquired extensive land holdings, including farms, during a contentious divorce. Robert Jr has been involved in violent incidents, allegedly overlooked due to his association with the ruling party ZANU PF.

It is alleged that in November 2017 when Robert Mugabe was removed from power by the military and his former allies, including current President Emmerson Mnangagwa, two transactions worth R1 million were processed. Before that, in October, there were five batches of R1 million transactions and two batches of R500,000 transactions. The first R500,000 transaction took place in September.

