Police Disown Statement On The State Of Security In Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has disowned a statement about Zimbabwe’s security situation. They say police are now conducting investigations to arrest responsible individuals. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZRP said the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons. Read the statement issued by Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi:

FAKE AND FALSE PRESS STATEMENT CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON SECURITY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a fake and doctored press statement issued by a criminal on alleged security situation in the country. The fake statement is dated 16th October 2023. The Police dismisses this fake or false statement with the contempt it deserves. For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not preparing for fresh elections.

Inquiries have revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons.

