President Mnangagwa Urged To Establish A Legacy Of A Prosperous Zimbabwe

This is not a moment for you (President) to be playing around and trying to figure out, it’s for you to leave a legacy. How do you do that? The 300 people here are here to help you achieve that legacy and achievement of that legacy, I think it revolves around a couple of things.

He encouraged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to focus on a legacy project for Zimbabwe’s development. Drawing inspiration from Malaysia’s Petronas Towers, Mafukidze emphasised the country’s potential as a middle-income economy, highlighting the human capital and natural resources available. He also praised the roadworks accomplished thus far, suggesting they were exemplary.

The chairperson of the CEO Africa Round Table, Oswell Binha, stated that Zimbabwe has the potential to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. However, Binha also emphasised the importance of Africa as a whole catching up in terms of economic development. Key policy and strategic measures are needed to transform Africa’s economy and secure a respectable position globally. This includes efforts to safeguard and prioritize peace.

