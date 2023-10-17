Zimbabwe Bans Large Gatherings In Some Areas To Contain Cholera Cases

Zimbabwe Bans Large Gatherings In Some Areas To Contain Cholera Cases8 minutes ago
The Zimbabwean government has banned large gatherings in parts of the country and increased surveillance at ports of entry in an effort to contain a rise in cholera cases.
With 100 suspected deaths, most of them in September, and nearly 5,000 possible cases of the water-borne disease in more than 41 districts, including Harare, authorities fear a repeat of the 2008 epidemic where 4,000 people died. The government public health adviser Agnes Mahomva said last week:
We are concerned that there is an outbreak. We need to step up our action. We continue to encourage the public to watch out and follow procedures to maintain their hygiene.Feedback
As of last week, the province of Manicaland had the highest number of cholera cases in Zimbabwe, with over 1,000 reported. The government has increased surveillance at ports of entry to detect imported infections. Places like Bikita and Buhera have been declared high-risk zones, with restrictions on large gatherings and funerals.
The public has been advised to avoid open markets, social gatherings, and outdoor church camps without proper sanitation. Zimbabwe’s water shortages and poor sanitation contribute to cholera outbreaks, as people resort to unsafe water sources. In Chitungwiza, the stench of sewage raises health concerns, and the situation is similar in other areas like Harare and Bulawayo.
Residents in Harare told the Guardian that they are frustrated with recurring issues of sewage bursts, which pose health risks to their families. The sewage problem has persisted for a long time, and people are concerned about their children falling ill. Budiriro and Glen View townships are designated as high-risk areas due to the cholera outbreak.
According to Prosper Chonzi, the health director of Harare city council, there has been an increase in suspected cases, mostly related to diarrhoea, in the western suburbs. Only one death has been reported. Chonzi acknowledged that the water quality in Harare is poor, and contaminated with fecal matter and other substances. He emphasized the need to address these issues to prevent future cholera outbreaks in the city.
Minister of Health Dr Douglas Mombeshora led a delegation on Saturday to investigate a cholera outbreak in Buhera District. They visited Murambinda Hospital, Mudanda Clinic, and Betera Clinic. They established that the outbreak was caused by inadequate sanitation and unhealthy habits. To prevent further cases, the Ministry of Health and Child Care plans to drill eight boreholes in the affected areas. They will also collaborate with religious leaders to promote seeking medical care among their congregations. The delegation included representatives from the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, MSF, Mercy Corps, Zimbabwe Red Cross, and World Vision Zimbabwe, among others.
