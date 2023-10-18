MSD: Significant Amounts Of Rainfall Expected In Some Parts Of Zimbabwe

4 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Civil Protection Department in Zimbabwe have announced that there will be significant rainfall in certain parts of the country this week. According to the weather report issued on Tuesday, the rest of the country will be partly cloudy and warm, with the Zambezi valley experiencing hot temperatures in the afternoon.

The MSD reported that on Tuesday, there were widespread thunderstorms across the country, with heavier rainfall in the eastern half. The highest recorded rainfall was 133mm in Harare Southerton, followed by Kwekwe and Chinhoyi with 85mm each. Other areas also experienced rainfall exceeding 30mm. These thunderstorms were accompanied by strong winds and hail in some places.

For Wednesday, it is expected that the rain system will move eastward and decrease in intensity. Significant rainfall is anticipated in Mashonaland Central, Harare metropolitan, Mashonaland East, and Manicaland provinces. The rest of the country will be partly cloudy and warm, with the Zambezi valley experiencing hot temperatures in the afternoon.

