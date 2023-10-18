Two Suspected Armed Robbers Fatally Shot During Shootout With Zimbabwe Police

Two Suspected Armed Robbers Fatally Shot During Shootout With Zimbabwe Police8 minutes ago
Two suspected armed robbers were fatally shot during a shootout with the police in Southlea Park, Harare on Tuesday 17 October 2023. The individuals were identified as Israel Zulu (50) and David Dausi Takawira (43). They succumbed to injuries upon admission to Sally Mugabe Hospital.
The police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated that the suspects were involved in multiple armed robbery cases in Harare and Bulawayo between 2019 and October 2022. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said one of the incidents involved an attack on a security guard at a business centre in Mount Pleasant, Harare, where they stole US$36,200 and ZWL$28,539. Read the statement:
SHOOTING INCIDENT AT MANYAME RIVER, SOUTHLEA PARK, HARARE
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shooting incident involving two armed robbery suspects, Israel Zulu (50) and David Dausi Takawira (43), which occurred on 17th October 2023 at Manyame River, Southlea Park, Harare.Feedback
The shooting incident follows the arrest of the suspects in Mutare on 16th October 2023. The suspects revealed to detectives from CID Homicide, Harare that they hid firearms in a bushy area near Manyame River, Southlea Park. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspects tried to escape while taking advantage of the current weather situation, leading to a shoot0ut. Subsequently, the suspects were shot by the detectives and were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where they died upon admission.
The suspects and their accomplices are linked to ten armed robbery cases which occurred between 2019 and October 2022 in Harare and Bulawayo, including a case of robbery which occurred on 13th November 2019 at business premises along College Road Mount Pleasant, Harare where a security guard was attacked before US$ 362 00.00 and ZWL$ 28 539.00 cash were stolen.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has made it clear that, those who commit crime will be arrested. Police crack teams are on full alert and will deal decisively with criminal elements linked to armed robbery cases.
