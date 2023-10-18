Two Suspected Armed Robbers Fatally Shot During Shootout With Zimbabwe Police

The shooting incident follows the arrest of the suspects in Mutare on 16th October 2023. The suspects revealed to detectives from CID Homicide, Harare that they hid firearms in a bushy area near Manyame River, Southlea Park. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspects tried to escape while taking advantage of the current weather situation, leading to a shoot0ut. Subsequently, the suspects were shot by the detectives and were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where they died upon admission.

The suspects and their accomplices are linked to ten armed robbery cases which occurred between 2019 and October 2022 in Harare and Bulawayo, including a case of robbery which occurred on 13th November 2019 at business premises along College Road Mount Pleasant, Harare where a security guard was attacked before US$ 362 00.00 and ZWL$ 28 539.00 cash were stolen.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has made it clear that, those who commit crime will be arrested. Police crack teams are on full alert and will deal decisively with criminal elements linked to armed robbery cases.

Tags

Leave a Comment