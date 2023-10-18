ZETDC Speaks On Faults Recovery During The Rainy Season

ZETDC is therefore appealing to customers to bear with these delays as efforts are done to minimise the outages and restore service to the affected customers in the shortest possible time.

Customers are advised to stay away from fallen power lines to avoid injuries and are urged to treat all circuits as LIVE as power may be restored without notice.

ZETDC also recommends unplugging electrical appliances and devices like TVs, computers, and gaming systems during storms. Lightning or power surges can harm plugged-in devices. To protect them, use surge protectors, which help absorb excess electricity and prevent damage during storms.

