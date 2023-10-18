ZRP Seeks Public's Assistance In Finding Abducted Chipo Agushito

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is asking the public for help in finding 25-year-old Chipo Agushito, who was reportedly abducted by five individuals accusing her husband of stealing their cellphone. According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the incident occurred on Friday, October 13, 2023. Read the report:

Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist to locate Chipo Agushoto (25) of Phase 2, Eastview who was allegedly abducted by Estha Nekate (47), Gurai Mahacha (50), Munashe Makechemu (23), Edwin Makawa (27) and Edwin Mate on 13/10/23 at around 2300 hours.

The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim who was asleep in a room while accusing her husband of stealing a cellphone belonging to one of the suspects. The victim was taken to an unknown destination. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

