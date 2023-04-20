Gokwe Nembudziya People Still Love Me - Wadyajena

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament (MP) Justice Mayor Wadyajena claims people in his constituency still love him despite a second round of defeat in the party’s primary elections. Wadyajena lost twice within a month to former Cabinet Minister Flora Buka. In the first election whose results were later nullified, held on 25 March, Wadyajena polled 2 […]

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament (MP) Justice Mayor Wadyajena claims people in his constituency still love him despite a second round of defeat in the party’s primary elections.

Wadyajena lost twice within a month to former Cabinet Minister Flora Buka.

In the first election whose results were later nullified, held on 25 March, Wadyajena polled 2 180 against Buka’s 3 051.

In the re-run held on 15 April, Wadyajena lost by a bigger margin after he managed 1 822 against Buka’s 5 022. NewZimbabwe.com quoted Wadyajena as saying:

I come from Nembudziya where the people love their son and know who they want, regardless. The videos of folks kneeling and welcoming me is genuine love that you can’t coerce. It’s amazing how CCC is celebrating our primaries without the slightest idea about the implications or what goes on. After all, is said and done, the Party is supreme and guides every cadre. Nembudziya is a one-party constituency, ZANU-PF! Now on the way home!

In February this year, Wadyajena and his co-accused who were facing fraud charges among other allegations were freed after the court granted their application for refusal of further remand.

Wadyajena, COTTCO bosses Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Chiedza Danha and Fortunate Molai were jointly appearing in court on fraud, money laundering, and concealing a transaction from a principal charges.

They were accused of embezzling funds meant for acquiring bale cables and buying trucks.

Wadyajena currently serves as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement.

