Harare Man Abuses Wife For Failing To Bear A Son

A Harare man was dragged to the civil court last week by his wife who accused him of emotionally and physically abusing her for failing to give birth to a boy.

The woman, Jessica Mapfidza, approached the courts seeking a protection order against her husband of 14 years, Paul Musakuro.

Mapfidza on Monday told magistrate Tamara Chibindi that her husband was abusive. She said:

He has repeatedly threatened to kill me and assaulted me because he is bitter that I have failed to conceive a male child.

Mapfidza also alleged that Musakuro had resorted to having many girlfriends in his search for a baby boy.

She said that as a result, she has suffered stillbirths because of stress. Said Mapfidza:

I have two children with him, both girls. I have had three stillbirths which all happened in my quest of trying to give him a male child. Your worship, he has been telling his relatives that I want to kill him, which are all lies. All his relatives now see me as a bad person because of the lies that he has been spreading. When he comes home, he has now developed a tendency of sleeping at the gate. When I confronted him about why he was doing so, he responded by saying that he wanted something bad to happen to him so that his relatives would blame me for his death.

In response, Musakuro said they have tried to resolve the problem but that had failed “because it is spiritual.”

Chibindi duly granted Mapfidza a protection order against her husband.

In Zimbabwe, there is a longstanding tradition of desiring male children.

This is often due to cultural and societal beliefs that place a higher value on male children.

They are seen as the ones to carry on the family name and lineage, inherit property, and provide for their parents in old age.

This can, however, lead to gender-based discrimination against female children, including neglect, limited access to education and healthcare, and even infanticide in extreme cases.

Last month, Emelda Marizani, a woman from Chivhu who killed all her four daughters in cold blood in 2020 was sentenced to four life terms life by High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

Marizani who was pregnant with her fifth child at the time the crime was committed, murdered all her four daughters to “hurt” her husband Lameck Brande.

Brande’s alleged girlfriend, Chelsea Bepete reportedly told Marizani that she was no longer loved because she was failing to bear a son.

