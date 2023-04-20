Late ZBC Photojournalist Idah Mhetu Buried

The late ZBC photojournalist and online producer Idah Mhetu was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare on Wednesday. Mhetu, affectionately known by her peers as MaGumbo, succumbed to a short illness on Sunday aged 35. Speaking at Mhetu’s burial, the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza said: Idah was a […]

The late ZBC photojournalist and online producer Idah Mhetu was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare on Wednesday.

Mhetu, affectionately known by her peers as MaGumbo, succumbed to a short illness on Sunday aged 35.

Speaking at Mhetu’s burial, the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza said:

Idah was a professional photographer who would understand the assignment when called for duty. Her work speaks for itself through the photographs she took which told the story of the work being done by the Second Republic of developing the country. She may be gone but her photographs will live to the story for years to come.

Before joining ZBC, Mhetu worked for several local publications, including New Zimbabwe, Daily News and the Financial Gazette.

More: Pindula News