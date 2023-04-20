Law Society Of Zimbabwe Suspends Lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has suspended Doreen Vundhla-Phulu’s licence and placed her law firm Vundhla and Partners under curatorship. Vundhla is under investigation by LSZ following allegations of her defrauding a client of US$26 000. Vundhla (41) of Burnside suburb in Bulawayo is the wife to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nkulumane Member […]

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has suspended Doreen Vundhla-Phulu’s licence and placed her law firm Vundhla and Partners under curatorship.

Vundhla is under investigation by LSZ following allegations of her defrauding a client of US$26 000.

Vundhla (41) of Burnside suburb in Bulawayo is the wife to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nkulumane Member of Parliament Kucaca Phulu.

She allegedly duped Innocent Makope of his money in the sale of a fictitious residential stand.

Bulawayo lawyer Vonani Mojoko was appointed curator to manage Vundhla-Phulu and Partners’ activities.

In a notice, the LSZ warned the public from seeking Vundhla’s legal services until further notice. Reads the notice:

Notice is hereby given that, on the 16th of March 2023, Mrs Doreen Vundhla-Phulu of Vundhla-Phulu and Partners was suspended from practising law. The law firm was placed under curatorship for a period of six weeks pending further investigations. Accordingly, she is not entitled to any legal work on behalf of the public during this period until further notice and any other member of the public who seeks her legal services under the circumstances does so at their own risk. Please take note that the Law Society Compensation /fund will not be responsible for any claims arising from work done after his notice. Furthermore, any persons who may be owed by Doreen Vundhla-Phulu in relation to her professional duties, are advised to approach the curator Vonani Majoko and Majoko Legal Practitioners.

Vundhla recently appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Rachael Mukanga facing fraud charges and she was remanded to 9 May, reported the Chronicle.

According to court papers, sometime in 2018, Makope bought a house and engaged Vundhla to process some paperwork to change ownership.

Vundhla allegedly told Makope she was also selling a stand in the Sunninghill suburb for US$30 000, a charge she later reduced to US$26 000.

Makope allegedly transacted an amount of $40 000 in local currency after the two had sealed an agreement and the money was equivalent to US$26 000 at the time.

Makope later learned that the stand he had purchased was no longer available and Vundhla promised to find a replacement for him but failed to do so.

A report was made to the police leading to Vundhla’s arrest.

More: Pindula News