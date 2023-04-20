Mnangagwa To Proclaim Election Date In May

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will proclaim the election date for the 2023 Harmonised Elections towards the end of May. Mnangagwa said this on Thursday during the commissioning of Mhondoro Rural Hospital which was refurbished by platinum miner Zimplats. He was quoted by The Sunday Mail as saying: We will soon be having our […]

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will proclaim the election date for the 2023 Harmonised Elections towards the end of May.

Mnangagwa said this on Thursday during the commissioning of Mhondoro Rural Hospital which was refurbished by platinum miner Zimplats. He was quoted by The Sunday Mail as saying:

We will soon be having our elections this year. I am privileged to know the date; it is fast approaching. Towards the end of next month, I will proclaim the date. For now, prepare for the polls.

According to the Election Resource Centre (ERC), the 2023 general elections should be held no later than 26 August 2023.

There have been calls by some stakeholders for the general elections to be postponed but according to the electoral watchdog, the Constitution of Zimbabwe makes it clear that elections should be conducted every five years, and the term of office of elected government officers is strictly five years.

More: Pindula News