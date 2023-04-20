Nakamba’s Luton Town Seals Premier League Play-offs Spot

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s current club, Luton Town who play in the Sky Bet Championship have secured a Premier League play-off place with three games to spare. The Hatters confirmed their play-off place after coming from behind to force a 1-1 draw at Reading on Wednesday night. Nakamba, who is on loan from Aston Villa […]

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s current club, Luton Town who play in the Sky Bet Championship have secured a Premier League play-off place with three games to spare.

The Hatters confirmed their play-off place after coming from behind to force a 1-1 draw at Reading on Wednesday night.

Nakamba, who is on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the 2022/23 season, started and played the entire 90 minutes against Reading.

Speaking after the match, Luton Town coach Rob Edwards said he was pleased with his players’ performances. He said:

I know the sending-off changed the game to give us probably then complete domination and control, they still obviously retained a threat on the counterattack, but I felt with 11 men, especially in the first half, I thought we were really good, really dominant, had loads of control. It was similar to Saturday, we were really building up and it looked like the goal was coming. We created some really big chances, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get one before half-time. The goal we conceded, Andy Carroll’s been doing that for years, at the highest level as well. There was a little block, he gets away and we conceded from a corner. It’s something for us to look at and be better from, but the lads, they just never give up, never give up. I’m really pleased with everyone out on the pitch, but then the changes really gave us a fresh impetus and some new ideas, a little bit more creativity in certain aspects of the pitch.

The Sky Bet Championship playoffs are a series of knockout games played at the end of the season by the teams finishing from third to sixth in the league table.

The winner of the playoffs is promoted to the Premier League, the top tier of English football.

More: Pindula News