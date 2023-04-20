ZANU PF Politburo Confirms Primary Elections Reruns Results

The ZANU PF Politburo on Wednesday confirmed candidates who won in the primary elections re-runs held over the weekend. Briefing the media after the Politburo meeting, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha revealed that the party had endorsed the victorious candidates after reruns held over the weekend. Party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the outcomes […]

The ZANU PF Politburo on Wednesday confirmed candidates who won in the primary elections re-runs held over the weekend.

Briefing the media after the Politburo meeting, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha revealed that the party had endorsed the victorious candidates after reruns held over the weekend.

Party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the outcomes are testimony that there are no sacred cows in the party when it comes to democracy.

ZANU PF conducted primary elections reruns on Saturday in Churu, Mbare, Zvimba West, and Gokwe Nembudziya.

The winners are as follows: Fundukwa Ephraim (Churu), Matinyanya Martin (Mbare), Mercy Dinha (Zvimba West), and Flora Buka (Gokwe Nembudziya).

The losing candidates are Charles Matsika (Churu), Emmanuel Mahachi (Mbare), Ziyambi Ziyambi (Zvimba West), and Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Gokwe Nembudziya).

More: Pindula News