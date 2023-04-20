ZESA Prepaid Electricity Token Purchase System Set For Scheduled Maintenance

The ZESA prepaid electricity token purchase system will not be available from the 5th to the 7th of May 2023. In a public notice, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said: This notice serves to advise all Valued Clients on the unavailability of the prepaid electricity token purchase system from Friday 5th of […]

The ZESA prepaid electricity token purchase system will not be available from the 5th to the 7th of May 2023.

In a public notice, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said:

This notice serves to advise all Valued Clients on the unavailability of the prepaid electricity token purchase system from Friday 5th of May 2023 extending to Sunday 7th of May 2023. This is to allow for major system maintenance on the prepaid vending system. Clients are therefore advised to make arrangements to purchase sufficient electricity tokens by the 4th of May to sustain them during the service disruption period.

