Zhombe Man Critically Injured In Revenge Attack

A 24-year-old man from Zhombe, Midlands Province, is in critical condition at a local hospital after being attacked by three assailants in a revenge attack. Joshua Zigandiwa of Village Kasekerere under Chief Ntabeni was reportedly savaged by three men after a misunderstanding over an issue that “occurred long ago”. The incident occurred as they were […]

A 24-year-old man from Zhombe, Midlands Province, is in critical condition at a local hospital after being attacked by three assailants in a revenge attack.

Joshua Zigandiwa of Village Kasekerere under Chief Ntabeni was reportedly savaged by three men after a misunderstanding over an issue that “occurred long ago”.

The incident occurred as they were drinking beer at Ngigeni Business Centre in Zhombe.

ZRP spokesperson in Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said that a misunderstanding arose between Zingandiwa and Mthabisi Matengambiri (18) of Village Sindi over a long-standing grudge. He said:

Matengambiri resultedly struck Zigandiwa with an axe once on the cheek before handing the axe to Lungisani Ndlovu (18) who also struck Zigandiwa on the back of the head. As if that was not enough, another member of the gang, Thulani Siwela (20), also took an empty bottle and struck the complainant once on the head resulting in him falling unconscious.

Insp. Mahoko said police officers who were on patrol came to Zigandiwa’s rescue and apprehended the three suspects.

They helped rush the complainant to the hospital where he is said to be battling for his life.

Violent crime is a serious problem in Zimbabwe. The most common types of violent crime include armed robbery, carjacking, home invasion, and assault.

Some of the most common causes of violent crime include poverty, unemployment, drug and alcohol abuse, political instability, and a lack of education.

More: Pindula News