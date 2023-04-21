Bed Bugs Invade Victoria Falls Homes

Victoria Falls City Council has warned residents about the presence of bed bugs in all areas residential areas. Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals and are usually found in beds, mattresses, and box springs, chairs and sofas. A bed bug bite can result in a number […]

Victoria Falls City Council has warned residents about the presence of bed bugs in all areas residential areas.

Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals and are usually found in beds, mattresses, and box springs, chairs and sofas.

A bed bug bite can result in a number of health problems such as skin rashes, insomnia and allergy among others.

In a statement, the Victoria Falls City Council encouraged residents to immediately report to health officials in the event of their premises getting infested. Read part of the statement:

Victoria Falls City Council is urging its valued residents, stakeholders, and visitors to be on high alert for the presence of bed bugs in all areas of residence in the city.

One can tell if his or her premises are infested through bites on the skin, blood stains on sheets or pillowcases, dark spots on bedding or furniture, eggshells or shed skin, and they also leave a musty odour.

Here are some tips to help prevent bed bugs:

Inspect secondhand furniture before bringing it into your home: Check for signs of bed bugs, such as shed skins, eggs or fecal spots.

Keep your home clutter-free: Clutter provides hiding places for bed bugs, so try to keep your home as tidy as possible.

Use protective covers on your mattress and box spring: Encase your mattress and box spring in a zippered, bed-bug-proof cover to prevent bed bugs from infesting them.

Be careful when traveling: When staying in hotels or other accommodations, inspect the room for signs of bed bugs before settling in. Store your luggage on luggage racks instead of on the floor or bed.

Regularly vacuum your home: Vacuuming can help remove any bed bugs or eggs that may be hiding in your home.

Seal cracks and crevices: Bed bugs can enter your home through small cracks or crevices, so seal up any openings you find.

Wash and dry your bedding regularly: Washing your bedding in hot water and drying it on high heat can help kill any bed bugs that may be present.

