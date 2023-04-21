Chamisa Claims His "Structureless Structure" Has ZANU PF Quaking

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed their political opponents are trying to infiltrate the party’s ongoing candidate selection process. Chamisa said the selection process, which is now at the vetting stage, will be thorough and meticulous to prevent infiltration by ZANU PF members. Said Chamisa: Citizens win big. The doctrine of […]

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed their political opponents are trying to infiltrate the party’s ongoing candidate selection process.

Chamisa said the selection process, which is now at the vetting stage, will be thorough and meticulous to prevent infiltration by ZANU PF members. Said Chamisa:

Citizens win big. The doctrine of strategic ambiguity and a structureless structure working very well. The other side’s investment in infiltration is huge, they are quaking and sweating! Our Candidate credentials and track record vetting will be thorough and meticulous.

On Thursday, CCC said the candidate selection process is transparent and will produce the right candidates to represent the party in upcoming general elections. The party said:

We have set up a robust and transparent process that will make sure that only the best candidates will represent us. Nominated candidates are currently undergoing a rigorous, meticulous and thorough vetting process. Candidates’ professional expertise, community and ethical standing, political history and record, and loyalty to the struggle among other factors will be considered to assess their suitability for legislative and administrative positions.

CCC recently held a candidate nomination process for aspiring members of parliament, senators and councillors.

The party moved away from the traditional primary elections and adopted the candidate nomination process which is being conducted by an independent body, the Citizens’ Independent Candidate Selection Panel (CISP).

The process has four stages, namely candidate nomination, candidate vetting, candidates’ caucuses and declaration of successful candidates.

More: Pindula News