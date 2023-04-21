Chamisa Demands Aspiring CCC Candidates Prove Loyalty To "The Creator"

Aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for the upcoming elections are required to prove their loyalty to the Creator (God), as part of the opposition party’s selection procedure. CCC is currently vetting those who were nominated to represent the party in Parliament and in local authorities. According to some of the sections in the […]

Aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for the upcoming elections are required to prove their loyalty to the Creator (God), as part of the opposition party’s selection procedure.

CCC is currently vetting those who were nominated to represent the party in Parliament and in local authorities.

According to some of the sections in the Credentials and Track Record form CS100D, the nominees are required to demonstrate their loyalty to the organisation, the country, and the Creator.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said the vetting process will be thorough and meticulous to prevent infiltration by ZANU PF members.

However, some political commentators have criticised CCC’s candidate selection process saying it stifles internal party democracy. Lazurus Sauti told NewZimbabwe:

The emphasis of this procedure is on candidate qualifications and security checks. This procedure, in my opinion, is crucial since it aids the party in getting rid of shady politicians. Yet, this approach jeopardizes internal democracy. There is an opportunity to impose candidates, particularly those who support the movement’s “Creator”.

Political analyst Patrick Ndlovu told CITE that the party’s candidate selection process exposed how obsessed with power the CCC leadership was. Ndlovu said:

The selection process is a creation of a megalomaniac mind of the same breed as Idi Amin or Mobutu Sese Seko. It’s a deception of the electorate by pretending to involve them in candidate selection. They have realised that people are unhappy with the calibre of their candidates and are trying to hoodwink people by pretending to involve them in their internal processes. Honestly, how can a non-member be involved in an internal selection of an entity?

However, critical studies scholar, Dr. Khanyile Mlotshwa believes CCC’s stringent candidate selection process could prove beneficial in the long run. Said Mlotshwa:

While it is clearly a survival strategy on the part of CCC that is to counter infiltration and all, it may turn out to benefit society. For many years we have had elected officials who are there because they are loyal to some leader of some faction but are not fit to lead anywhere, even a Grade One classroom. It is time political parties put forward aspiring leaders with a reputable track record working for the community. The criteria we see set on the forms are Chamisa’s values. Why not give him the constitutional right to exercise them?

The CCC’s candidate nomination process is being conducted by an independent body, the Citizens’ Independent Candidate Selection Panel (CISP).

The process has four stages, namely candidate nomination, candidate vetting, candidates’ caucuses and declaration of successful candidates.

