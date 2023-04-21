Electoral Act Gives Mnangagwa Too Much Power - Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s self-proclaimed Change Champion in Chief Nelson Chamisa says the country’s electoral laws have to be amended to create a level playing field for all political parties. Chamisa said proclamation, nomination and polling dates have a huge bearing on planning by citizens, voters, businesses, investors and other stakeholders and should not […]

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s self-proclaimed Change Champion in Chief Nelson Chamisa says the country’s electoral laws have to be amended to create a level playing field for all political parties.

Chamisa said proclamation, nomination and polling dates have a huge bearing on planning by citizens, voters, businesses, investors and other stakeholders and should not be the President’s prerogative. Said Chamisa:

WE MUST CHANGE THE LAW… Proclamation, Nomination and Polling dates have a bearing on planning by citizens, voters, business, investors and political parties’ internal processes. In Zimbabwe, the current law gives the incumbent ED too much power and scope for abuse. In other countries, the precise dates are known by all ahead of time.

For instance, the United States’ next presidential election will be held on the first Tuesday of November 2024.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said he will only proclaim the election date for the 2023 Harmonised Elections towards the end of May. Mnangagwa said:

We will soon be having our elections this year. I am privileged to know the date; it is fast approaching. Towards the end of next month, I will proclaim the date. For now, prepare for the polls.

He said this on Thursday during the commissioning of Mhondoro Rural Hospital which was refurbished by platinum miner Zimplats.

According to Veritas, the President must publish his election proclamation between 44 and 84 days before polling day in the general election.

