Green Fuel F.C. Coaches Given Ultimatum

Green Fuel Football Club has reportedly ordered its technical department to collect six points from three matches or be fired.

The first of the three matches, against fellow Castle Lager Premiership new boys Shesham FC, ended in a stalemate.

This means that the Green Fuel technical department now has to beat their next two opponents — Ngezi Platinum Stars (away) and Simba Bhora at home.

Lloyd “Samaita” Mutasa is the club’s technical director while former Highlanders assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu is the head coach.

Mutasa took Green Fuel from the Eastern Region Division One to the top flight but was “elevated” to technical director just before the 2023 season kicked off.

Ndlovu was then appointed head coach and tasked with the main duties of coaching, including presiding over team selection, training sessions as well as game management.

The Manica Post reported a source as saying Mutasa and Ndlovu could be on their way out if they fail to get six points from the next two matches. Said the source:

The club leadership is not happy that results have remained elusive even after the reshuffle. They have given the two (Mutasa and Ndlovu) a three-match ultimatum to collect at least six points. Failure to do that, they will both be shown the exit.

The Ethanol Boys lost 1-0 to Yadah Stars before drawing with Herentals FC. They then lost 2-1 to Manica Diamonds before suffering another morale-sapping 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hwange at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Green Fuel then grabbed another point against Sheasham last weekend.

