Kembo Mohadi Orders Chiefs To Ensure Their Subjects Vote For ZANU PF

ZANU PF Second Secretary, Kembo Mohadi has reminded chiefs to use their influence to persuade their subjects to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming elections. Mohadi openly campaigned for ZANU PF at Chief Maduna’s installation ceremony over the weekend in Filabusi. Chief Maduna’s installation ceremony was attended by several chiefs, headmen and traditional […]

ZANU PF Second Secretary, Kembo Mohadi has reminded chiefs to use their influence to persuade their subjects to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

Mohadi openly campaigned for ZANU PF at Chief Maduna’s installation ceremony over the weekend in Filabusi.

Chief Maduna’s installation ceremony was attended by several chiefs, headmen and traditional leaders from other areas.

The former Vice President told the incoming chief that he has to work with the current government, which he even abbreviated as G.O.D.

He said tasked Chief Maduna with ensuring that his subjects vote for ZANU PF in upcoming elections so that the ruling party wins “resoundingly”. CITE quoted Mohadi as saying:

Since you gave us the power to liberate the country, there is one thing we ask that you help us with. Please may you work with us. Work with the government and work with the ruling party because this celebration of traditional leadership is done by the ruling party. If it was not for the ruling party, this would not have happened. We ask you to advise your many followers to work with the government of the day. I usually abbreviate it to G.O.D -Government Of the Day. The government of the day is ZANU PF and will always remain ZANU PF. We ask that you support us. There should be peace, go out and vote well. But my request is when voting, go and vote for the political party that liberated this country and that party is ZANU PF. ZANU PF is the one that is enabling all the development you are seeing, so please tell your followers that they must vote for ZANU PF. We want to win resoundingly. When I came here I asked who the headmen are, as they are the ones who lead people. They are the ones who will make people go and vote for ZANU PF. You traditional leaders are the ones who will make people go and vote for ZANU PF.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe forbids traditional leaders from being members of any political party as this greatly compromises the discharge of their duties such as resolving disputes amongst people in their communities.

The Constitution clearly stipulates in Chapter 15 section 281 (2) that:

Traditional leaders must not–(a) be members of any political party or in any way participate in partisan politics; (b) act in a partisan manner; (c) further the interests of any political party or cause; or (d) violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of any person.

More: Pindula News