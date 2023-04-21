Lithium Miner To Start Exports "Soon"

Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) on Thursday said exports from Arcadia will commence in the near future. The construction phase of the mine’s US$275 million processing facility commenced in May 2022 and ended in January 2023, reported The Zimbabwe Independent. In an address to staff to mark the first year of Prospect’s Chinese controlling shareholders at […]

Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) on Thursday said exports from Arcadia will commence in the near future.

The construction phase of the mine’s US$275 million processing facility commenced in May 2022 and ended in January 2023, reported The Zimbabwe Independent.

In an address to staff to mark the first year of Prospect’s Chinese controlling shareholders at the mine, Prospect general manager Henry Zhu said:

On the international market, the prices of lithium have gone down significantly in the last few months. Work is being done on the ground for the company to start exporting products in the near future.

Prospect chairperson George Fang said the commissioning of the plant will happen in due course. After that production will commence. Said Fang:

We embarked on this journey last year, on April 20, 2022, when our parent company, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Company Limited, acquired the PLZ asset and began building one of the world’s most sophisticated plants for the processing of hard rock lithium mineral resources. At inception, we called on local communities to take up employment opportunities and this prioritisation resulted in hundreds of people being employed from local villages and wards in Goromonzi District, while people with varying skills came from all over the country.

Prospect is owned by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Company Limited.

Zhejiang Huayou is a new high-tech enterprise founded in 2002 and specializing in research and development, and manufacturing business of new energy Li-ion battery materials and new cobalt materials.

