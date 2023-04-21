Ministry Of Health Takes Bilharzia Treatment To Schools

The Ministry of Health and Childcare is conducting bilharzia treatment in schools and other hotspots which has resulted in the reduction of the disease by at least 80%. Ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri said 56 out of the country’s 63 districts are prone to neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), especially bilharzia. He said: These treatments have reduced […]

The Ministry of Health and Childcare is conducting bilharzia treatment in schools and other hotspots which has resulted in the reduction of the disease by at least 80%.

Ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri said 56 out of the country’s 63 districts are prone to neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), especially bilharzia. He said:

These treatments have reduced NTDs burden by over 80% across the country, leading close to the elimination of these. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is part of the NTDs elimination stakeholders and has contributed immensely to this agenda of elimination. Of note, baseline surveys done showed that 56 out of 63 districts are endemic to Bilharzia and intestinal worms, and after treatments, the burden has been reduced by 80%. Other activities needed for NTDs elimination are strengthening safe water and hygiene, health education among populations and good agricultural practices.

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a group of parasitic and bacterial infections such as dengue fever, leprosy, river blindness, and trachoma, among others.

They are called “neglected” because they affect the poorest and most marginalised populations in the world and often do not receive the attention or resources that other diseases do.

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) told NewsDay that there is a need to conduct awareness campaigns to eliminate NTDs. He said:

There is a need to carry out health education and community awareness campaigns on NTDs, especially on the common conditions such as bilharzia that are still prevalent among school children.

Bilharzia, also known as schistosomiasis, is a parasitic infection caused by several species of flatworms called Schistosoma.

The disease is transmitted through contact with contaminated freshwater, such as rivers, lakes, and ponds, where the snail hosts of the parasite live.

The symptoms of bilharzia can vary depending on the stage of the infection but commonly include itching, rash, abdominal pain, diarrhea, blood in urine or stool, and fatigue.

If left untreated, it can lead to chronic illness, including damage to the liver, bladder, and kidneys.

Preventive measures include avoiding contact with contaminated freshwater and improving sanitation and hygiene in affected areas.

More: Pindula News