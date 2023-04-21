Murehwa Man Kills Employer (81), Accuses Him Of Attempted Sodomy

Police in Murehwa are looking for a man who fatally assaulted his employer before fleeing. The suspect, Antony Chipanda, later claimed that his 81-year-old employer had tried to sodomise him. Police confirmed the gruesome killing on their official Twitter. Police said: Police in Murehwa are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of […]

Police in Murehwa are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Antony Chipanda who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he allegedly attacked to death his employer, Murambiwa Makuwe (81), with a hoe and log. The suspect allegedly confessed to the victim’s daughter that he killed her father because he allegedly tried to sodomise him. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

In another murder case, Police in Mutorashanga arrested Lameck Tarashira (27) for allegedly killing his wife in cold blood.

Tarashira fatally assaulted his wife, Fungai Shereni (35), with a log on Independence Day at Maplanka Farm, after accusing her of cheating with her ex-husband.

