Senior JSC Staffers Accused Of Selling Marriage Certificates

Some senior and clerical staffers at the Rusape Magistrates’ Court are allegedly issuing marriage certificates to ghost couples.

The Manica Post reported that the accused persons are conducting marriage ceremonies in the absence of spouses and witnesses.

The Magistrate in charge of the station, Annie Ndiraya; as well as Magistrate Rufaro Mangwiro and one clerk of court only identified as Tede are alleged to be part of the scam.

The marriage certificates are reportedly being sold for a fee ranging from US$200 to US$500.

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) recently conducted an audit at Rusape Magistrates’ Court which was confirmed by JSC spokesperson, Daniel Nemukuyu. He said:

A routine audit was conducted at Rusape Magistrates’ Court, and we are waiting for the findings. The outcome of the audit will determine the action to be taken.

Contacted for comment by The Manica Post Ndiraya refused to comment citing protocol restrictions.

Mangwiro was reportedly not picking up calls while Tede is understood to be on the run.

The trio is being accused of allegedly issuing 109 marriage certificates and licences to couples who were not physically present.

The fraudulent marriage certificates were allegedly issued from 2021 to date.

Those seeking spousal visas to join their partners abroad were primarily the beneficiaries of the rot.

Paid-up spouses didn’t even have to appear before the magistrates to solemnise their unions.

The Manica Post reported a source as saying Tede is now on the run after getting wind of the audit. Said the source:

When air travel restrictions were relaxed in 2021, there was a spike in the demand for marriage certificates as people wanted to reunite with their spouses abroad. This created an avenue for some officials to engage in underhand activities. They have facilitated dubious marriages. For example, a woman would approach Tede and highlight that her husband who is in Europe cannot travel back to Zimbabwe to physically appear before the court and get married. However, once a bribe ranging between USD200 and USD500 was paid, the marriage certificate would be issued in the absence of the other spouse and witnesses. These certificates were signed by Ms Mangwiro or Ms Ndiraya. When quizzed by auditors, the two magistrates denied any wrongdoing. They told the auditors that Tede forged their signatures on the certificates. Ms Ndiraya was also quizzed on why she failed to detect that some of the certificates had no supporting receipts to prove that payments had been made. As the one in charge of the station, 109 marriages could not have been processed without her knowledge as she signs the station’s documents. Tede went AWOL during the course of the audit and has not reported for work since then.

Reports suggest that marriage fraud in Zimbabwe is a growing concern, particularly with individuals seeking to obtain immigration benefits in other countries.

