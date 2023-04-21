SRC Optimistic After Meeting FIFA, CAF Delegation

The Gerald Mlotshwa-led Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has expressed satisfaction over recent engagements with officials from FIFA, CAF and COSAFA. The officials from FIFA, CAF and COSAFA were in the country this week on a fact-finding mission. In a statement released on Thursday night, SRC said it held “productive meetings” with the officials and […]

The Gerald Mlotshwa-led Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has expressed satisfaction over recent engagements with officials from FIFA, CAF and COSAFA.

The officials from FIFA, CAF and COSAFA were in the country this week on a fact-finding mission.

In a statement released on Thursday night, SRC said it held “productive meetings” with the officials and they broadly agreed on the next steps to address ZIFA’s current situation. Reads the statement:

Throughout the week, FIFA and CAF engaged with various stakeholders and officials involved in Zimbabwean football to gather their perspectives. A common sentiment among these stakeholders was the need for strong, lawful governance structures to support Zimbabwe’s return to international football, as well as a commitment to implementing necessary reforms for the sport’s future development and success in the country. The SRC has also been involved in productive discussions with FIFA and CAF, including COSAFA, with a mutual goal of resolving the issues surrounding the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). The conversations have been marked by good faith from all parties and a genuine interest in advancing solutions. The outcomes of these discussions have been promising, with the SRC, CAF, and FIFA generally agreeing on the next steps to address ZIFA’s current situation. … The commission deeply appreciates the firm support and positions taken by all stakeholders involved in this week’s consultations. These stakeholders have been clear about the changes needed in Zimbabwean football and have collectively called for a swift resolution to ZIFA’s challenges.

The SRC said will provide further updates to the public on the matter in the first week of May 2023.

The SRC did not reveal the issues they agreed on with representatives from both FIFA and CAF.

NewsDay reported sources as saying both parties accepted that there is no way back for ousted ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and some members of his board.

More: Pindula News