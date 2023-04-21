Teenager Accidentally Kills Bystander During Fight With Two Boyfriends

An 18-year-old woman who was fighting with her two boyfriends was arrested for murder after she missed one of her lovers and accidentally struck a bystander. The bystander fell into a drain and was rushed to the hospital while unconscious, where he died. Police confirmed the incident which occurred at a service station in Kuwadzana […]

Police confirmed the incident which occurred at a service station in Kuwadzana 2 on Thursday. Police said:

Police in Harare have arrested Leanda Mupfumira (18) in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 20/04/2023 at a service station in Kuwadzana 2. The suspect allegedly picked a half brick intending to throw it at one of her two boyfriends she was fighting with. The brick hit a bystander, Tawanda Nigel Ziumbe (23), resulting in him falling into a drain and becoming unconscious. The victim died at a local hospital whilst on admission.

In Zimbabwe, unintentional or accidental killing may be classified as culpable homicide.

Culpable homicide refers to the killing of another person due to negligence, recklessness, or carelessness.

Those convicted of the crime could face imprisonment or other penalties, depending on the severity of the offence and other factors involved in the case.