UK Deputy Prime Minister Quits After Bullying Allegations

UK Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary has resigned after months of allegations about bullying behaviour in the Ministry of Justice and other Whitehall departments. Raab, a senior Conservative MP, had faced multiple formal complaints over his dealings with civil servants. It was alleged that he bullied and belittled staff, […]

UK Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary has resigned after months of allegations about bullying behaviour in the Ministry of Justice and other Whitehall departments.

Raab, a senior Conservative MP, had faced multiple formal complaints over his dealings with civil servants.

It was alleged that he bullied and belittled staff, driving some to tears or causing them to vomit before meetings.

The resignation follows a five-month probe, by a senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC, which was set up by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after complaints about Raab’s behaviour as a minister.

BBC reported that Tolley was investigating eight formal complaints of bullying against Raab, who was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary in October 2022.

The bullying complaints, which involved 24 people, relate to Raab’s previous periods as Justice Secretary and Foreign Secretary under Boris Johnson, and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.

Below is Dominic Raab’s resignation letter in full: