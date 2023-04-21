Villagers To Be Gathered At Polling Stations And Vote ZANU PF, Says Mohadi

Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi on Thursday revealed that traditional leaders agreed to gather their subjects to polling stations on voting day and ensure that they vote for ZANU PF. Speaking at the official opening of the refurbished Mhondoro Hospital in Mubaira, Mashonaland West province, Mohadi said: In the meetings we have had with chiefs […]

Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi on Thursday revealed that traditional leaders agreed to gather their subjects to polling stations on voting day and ensure that they vote for ZANU PF.

Speaking at the official opening of the refurbished Mhondoro Hospital in Mubaira, Mashonaland West province, Mohadi said:

In the meetings we have had with chiefs and headmen, they have assured us (ZANU PF) of a victory. In fact, on voting day, the headman will marshal his subjects and ensure they have all voted before he votes last. This we will do so that we take stock and make sure that what we taught each other is followed.

During a meeting in Gokwe South District in August last year, Mohadi, who is ZANU PF’s second secretary, told chiefs, headmen, and village heads to actively support ZANU PF. Mohadi said at the time:

Please we are asking you our chiefs, headmen and village heads to develop your organisation (ZANU PF). ZANU PF is your party, did you know that? Know from today that ZANU PF is your party. We want to fight this war against the West-fronted opposition. ZANU PF liberated this country. Did you know that this party is yours? We want you to increase the number of people to vote for ZANU PF. Did you hear we want five million votes next year? We want them to vote for ZANU PF and through you, we know we will achieve that. We want every village head to give us people we will check according to your register … If we are organised, we will rule until the donkeys have horns.

Since Zimbabwe’s independence from colonial rule in 1980, ZANU PF has used traditional leaders as part of its campaign machinery in rural areas.

However, the Zimbabwe Constitution says traditional leaders should be apolitical. Chapter 15:2 of the Constitution states that:

traditional leaders must not be members of any political party or in any way participate in partisan politics, act in a partisan manner, further the interests of any political party or cause or violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of any person.

