ZACC Launches Manhunt For Mambondini

In a statement, ZACC said the suspects lured hundreds of people through an advert they flighted on ZBC Radio Stations, purporting to sell heavily discounted cement. ZACC said:

WANTED PERSONS!!! ZACConline is looking for ANDY BALENI, popularly known as MAMBONDINI and TINASHE ZIMUNYA, for fraud. The last known address of these 2 was 363 Harare Drive Pomona, and both are the Directors of KOFFIE N KING CORPORATION. The accused persons lured hundreds of people through an advert they flighted on ZBC Radio Stations, purporting to sell heavily discounted cement at US$7.80 per bag. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these criminals kindly reports to ZACC either via our social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, or WhatsApp line 0719529483, Or our landline 0242 369602/5/8/14. See their attached photos.

On Wednesday ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Baleni and Zimunya allegedly defrauded 70 people of approximately US$300 000. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with fraud cases involving the purported sale of cement “on special offer” to unsuspecting members of the public through advertisements on social media and radio stations by a company known as Koffie and King Hardware allegedly situated at 10 Mbuya Nehanda Street, Harare. The suspects, Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose last known address is Flat 3 Glen Lorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and alleged special offers thereby luring the unsuspecting transacting public. Delivery of the purported cement was said to be done within seven (7) days after payment for the consignment. Resultantly, more than seventy (70) victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD$300 000-00.

Asst Comm. Nyathi urged members of the public to exercise due diligence before making payments.

More: Pindula News