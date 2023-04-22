CCC Councillors Have Fared Well - Chamisa

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed that the majority councils controlled by the opposition party are performing well “under difficult circumstances”. CCC, formerly the MDC Alliance, controls the majority of cities in the country which are struggling to provide basic service to ratepayers. Residents of towns and cities are being forced […]

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed that the majority councils controlled by the opposition party are performing well “under difficult circumstances”.

CCC, formerly the MDC Alliance, controls the majority of cities in the country which are struggling to provide basic service to ratepayers.

Residents of towns and cities are being forced to endure water shortages, bad roads and accumulation of garbage that goes uncollected for months.

Speaking during a recent interview, Chamisa said opposition councillors in urban areas are performing well. He said:

Well, they (councillors) have done so much in fact if our local authorities had not done what they are doing under difficult circumstances against all odds with all these impediments by now Harare would not be a city. You would not be using the toilets you are using, flushing and the modern ablution systems. You would be going in the bush system right now if we had not done what we did under difficult circumstances. To have a semblance of some city status or town status must be credited to our councillors otherwise ZANU PF wanted to run this place down.

Zimbabwe’s economic meltdown has arguably had a significant impact on the availability and quality of basic services such as water, sanitation, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, Chamisa scoffed at government critic Hopewell Chin’ono’s insinuation that CCC was as dead as a Dodo. Said Chamisa:

Our death is not going to be defined by an individual. I do not believe that he is the one who issues death certificates for institutions and organisations. We are alive and very strong.

