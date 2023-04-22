Government Neglecting Matabeleland South Schools - Parents

Villagers in Matabeleland South Province have accused the Government of neglecting schools in the province, which has resulted in many posting a zero pass. Parents who spoke to the Southern Eye said the majority of rural schools suffer from a lack of experienced teachers, learning materials such as textbooks, and a shortage of classroom blocks […]

Villagers in Matabeleland South Province have accused the Government of neglecting schools in the province, which has resulted in many posting a zero pass.

Parents who spoke to the Southern Eye said the majority of rural schools suffer from a lack of experienced teachers, learning materials such as textbooks, and a shortage of classroom blocks forcing children to learn under trees.

Some schools have only three teachers taking up Early Childhood Development (ECD) classes up to Grade 7.

Peter Sithole, a parent with a child enrolled at Zidere Primary School in Gwanda, said:

The zero percent pass rate is a result of a shortage of teachers. There are only three teachers from ECD level to Grade Seven including the acting deputy head at the school.

Matobo Ward 2 councillor Fadrick Siwela said Tudi 2 Primary School in the area registered 0% pass in Grade Seven in 2022. He said:

The other problem is that these schools are always staffed with temporary teachers. For example, the head of Tudi primary is transferring next term. Experienced teachers are not staying long.

At Mhlonhlweni Primary School, learners are holding lessons under a tent after a classroom block had its roof destroyed by a storm in 2019.

School Development Committee representative Isaac Ncube said:

Our school infrastructure is not in good shape. There are three teachers at the school with a population of 102 pupils up to Grade Seven.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said:

This issue where schools are recording a zero percent pass rate is also happening in Mashonaland regions but the government has done a lot to correct the situation. We have introduced online learning, distance learning foundation literacy numeracy and even the introduction of technical high schools. All these approaches will bear fruits. We will see our pass rate shooting up.

Commentators have attributed the zero percent pass rates in Zimbabwean schools to a lack of resources such as textbooks, poor infrastructure, teacher shortages, and poverty.

Poverty can also lead to health issues, malnutrition, and other factors that can impact a student’s ability to learn and perform well academically.

More: Pindula News