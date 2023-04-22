Ministry Of Foreign Affairs To Host Diaspora Investment Conference At ZITF

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is set to host a strategic inaugural Diaspora Investment Conference – “Spotlight Zimbabwe” on the sidelines of the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo. The event is scheduled for Wednesday and will take place at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel. In a statement, […]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is set to host a strategic inaugural Diaspora Investment Conference – “Spotlight Zimbabwe” on the sidelines of the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday and will take place at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the event seeks to improve the participation of the Diaspora in socio-economic development activities at home and abroad. Part of the statement reads:

In fulfillment of the aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) of improving Diaspora participation in national development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Honourable Ambassador Frederick Shava will host the Inaugural Diaspora Investment Conference “Spotlight Zimbabwe”, during the sidelines of the 63rd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on 26 April 2023, at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel. Accordingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade invites all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and interested local stakeholders to the Diaspora Investment Conference “Spotlight Zimbabwe” which aims to create a platform for constructive engagements involving Government, Stakeholders, and the Zimbabwean Diaspora Community in areas of mutual concern.

The conference is expected to be attended by the Zimbabwean Diaspora Associations, Members of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Community, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Provincial Governments, and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This year’s ZITF takes place from 25 April until 29 April and will be running under the theme, “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

The entry fees for this year’s exhibition are as follows: adults will pay US$10 and children will pay US$5.

The ZITF provides a platform for local and international businesses to showcase their products and services, network with potential partners, and explore new market opportunities.

The event also features conferences, seminars, and workshops that provide insights into the latest trends and developments in different sectors of the economy.

More: Pindula News