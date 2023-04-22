Mnangagwa Exempts Anxious Masuka From Constituency Politics

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has exempted Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Anxious Masuka from constituency politics so that he solely focuses on reviving the country’s agriculture sector. In March, Masuka, and Permanent Secretary in the Lands Ministry John Basera came out as the biggest winners in the 2022 performance evaluation results […]

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has exempted Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Anxious Masuka from constituency politics so that he solely focuses on reviving the country’s agriculture sector.

In March, Masuka, and Permanent Secretary in the Lands Ministry John Basera came out as the biggest winners in the 2022 performance evaluation results for Cabinet Ministers and senior Government officials.

The two were named best performers in their respective designations.

Writing in his weekly column for The Sunday Mail and Sunday News, Mnangagwa said Masuka will be a non-constituency legislator. He wrote:

I have released Minister Anxious Masuka from the distractions of constituency politics so his sole focus and sole politics relate to this one goal of transforming our agriculture for a food-secure Nation for all times. He will be a non-constituency Member of Parliament, so he has enough time to live, think and dream of agriculture only.

In 2022, Zimbabwe achieved a record wheat harvest as farmers delivered over 375 000 tonnes to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

Before last year’s output, the highest-ever wheat output since commercial production began in the 1960s was 325 000 tonnes realised in 1990.

Meanwhile, several Cabinet ministers and deputies, among them Sekai Nzenza and Ziyambi Ziyambi, were defeated in ZANU PF primary elections that were held on 25 March 2023.

More: Pindula News