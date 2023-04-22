Police Boss Pleads For More Resources To Combat Drug Abuse

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) commissioner-general, Godwin Matanga says the police force needs more resources to fully fight drug-related crimes, reported Business Times. Speaking at the Vision 2030 Movement engagement conference in Bulawayo last week, Matanga said currently the ZRP is not adequately equipped to fight the drug scourge. He said: These include high-powered motor vehicles […]

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) commissioner-general, Godwin Matanga says the police force needs more resources to fully fight drug-related crimes, reported Business Times.

Speaking at the Vision 2030 Movement engagement conference in Bulawayo last week, Matanga said currently the ZRP is not adequately equipped to fight the drug scourge. He said:

These include high-powered motor vehicles for high-speed chases and low-cost vehicles for patrols and surveillance, state-of-the-art technologies at ports of entry and exit, as well as funding for more localised and international training to catch up with new skills requirements in this field.

Matanga said police have arrested over 4 000 people, including 466 suppliers. He added:

Again we confiscated and destroyed large quantities of substances. The drug mules from Brazil, India, Nigeria, and Latvia have been arrested while using undesignated points of entry to move the contraband.

Commonly used substances in Zimbabwe include glue, bronclee, mangemba, tumbwa, cane sprit, marijuana, codeine and crystal meth (guka, dombo, mutoriro).

In case you have a son, daughter, friend, or relative who has a problem with drug abuse, the following public psychiatric institutions offer help in fighting drug addiction:

1. Sally Mugabe Psychiatric Unit (Harare) 2. Parirenyatwa Annex Psychiatric Unit (Harare) 3. Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital (Bulawayo) 4. Ngomahuru Hospital and Half-way House (Masvingo) The following institutions also offer counselling and rehabilitation services for patients battling drug addiction: 1. Highlands Halfway Home +2638644210999 2. Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre +263273790238 3. Serenity Mind Centre +263716825245 4. Tirivanhu Rehabilitation +263773593014 5. Beatrice Rehabilitation Harare 6. Tariro Rehabilitation Centre, Harare

More: Pindula News