Premier Soccer League Match-day Six, Fixtures And Venues

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday Six Fixtures take place from Friday, 21 April to Sunday, 23 April.

Local television station Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) will broadcast three of the nine matches live.

The match that was played on Friday between ZPC Kariba and Manica Diamonds was televised.

The Yadah versus Highlanders on Saturday and the Dynamos vs Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday matches will be screened live on DStv Zimbabwe Channel 294.

Here are the fixtures, venues, and kick-off times:

2023 Matchday Six Fixtures

Friday, 21 April 2023

ZPC Kariba vs Manica Diamonds – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Saturday, 22 April 2023

Green Fuel vs – Ngezi Platinum Stars – Gibbo Stadium (3 PM)

FC Platinum vs Triangle United – Mandava Stadium (3 PM)

Hwange vs Cranborne Bullets – Luveve Stadium (3 PM)

Yadah Stars vs Highlanders – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Black Rhinos vs Herentals College – Baobab College (3 PM)

Sunday, 23 April 2023

Dynamos vs Bulawayo Chiefs – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Sheasham vs Simba Bhora – Mandava Stadium (3 PM)

Chicken Inn vs CAPS United – Luveve Stadium (3 PM)

Meanwhile, Fortune Binzi netted twice to add to Bret Amidu’s opener as Manica Diamonds beat ZPC Kariba 3-0 yesterday. All the goals were scored in the second half.

