Winky D To Perform At The Bulawayo Shutdown Gig On 29 April

Zimdancehall chanter Winky D is set to feature in a gig to draw the curtain on the 2023 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo next week.

Winky D, whose real name is Wallace Chirumiko, will be the star of the show organised by Harris Hotel and 2 Kings Entertainment.

ZimLive reported that the sixth edition of the Bulawayo shutdown is set for 29 April at The Boundary at Queens Sports Club.

Winky D will perform alongside South African artistes DJ Stokie and Lady Du.

The show will be the first public performance for Winky D since February this year when police disrupted his show in Damview, Chitungwiza.

Other local artistes lined up for the gig include Jah Signal, Levels, Fantan, Noreen Moria, Boss Pumacool, Bazooker and Sandra Ndebele.

