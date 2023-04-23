Burglars Steal Guns, Viceroy From Farm

Unknown suspects broke into the farmhouse Montana Vista Farm in Kezi, Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province and went away with several guns, Viceroy brandy, cash and household goods. Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred between 19 and 21 April this year. He said: The ZRP is appealing […]

Unknown suspects broke into the farmhouse Montana Vista Farm in Kezi, Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province and went away with several guns, Viceroy brandy, cash and household goods.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred between 19 and 21 April this year. He said:

The ZRP is appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred between 19/04/23 and 21/04/23 at Montana Vista Farm, Kezi. Unknown suspects broke into the farmhouse during the complainant’s absence before stealing, a 303 rifle, two shotgun rifles, an air gun, 25x 12-bore rounds, 15 x 303 rounds, 50 x 2,2 rifle rounds, two cellphones, ZWL$ 2 000, ZAR 3000 and US$300 cash as well as 3 x 750 ml Viceroy brandy, among other household goods. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Burglars often target homes and businesses that they perceive as vulnerable, such as those with poor lighting, weak or inadequate locks, or no security systems.

Measures that can be put in place to combat burglary include installing security cameras and alarms, reinforcing doors and windows, and ensuring that outdoor areas are well-lit.

More: Pindula News