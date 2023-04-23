Civil Servants Reject 100% Salary Increment

Civil servants have rejected the Government’s 100% salary increment offer, accusing their employer of unilateralism. Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president CecIlia Alexander on Friday said no agreement was signed when Government representatives and civil servants met under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC). She also accused the Public Service Commission (PSC) […]

ZCPSTU refused to sign the NJNC agreement because the PSC pre-empted through a circular written by the secretary who ordinarily should not have according to Statutory Instruments (SI) 141 of 1997.

She claimed that some State employees (uniformed forces) got their increment in February while others only received an increment in April. NewZimbabwe.com quoted Alexander as saying:

The effective date where other sectors got a salary increase two months earlier and other civil servants have no inflation-adjusted salary components.

Early this month, the Government approved a 100% remuneration review for civil servants except for the health sector.

The adjustment included an increase of the COVID-19 allowance from US$200 to US$250 per month across all sectors, excluding the health sector.

Teachers were awarded an US$80 teaching allowance payable at the prevailing inter-bank rate with effect from April 1, 2023. The school fees payment facility for children of teachers was scrapped.

More: Pindula News