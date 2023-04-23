Green Fuel Fires Coaches, Appoints Rodwell Dhlakama

Castle Lager Premiership club Green Fuel fired coaches Lloyd Mutasa and Bekithemba Ndlovu on Saturday following a 2-3 loss at home to Ngezi Platinum Stars. Mutasa and Ndlovu were fired after they failed to achieve the ultimatum that had been set for them before the game. The Green Fuel technical department had been ordered to […]

Castle Lager Premiership club Green Fuel fired coaches Lloyd Mutasa and Bekithemba Ndlovu on Saturday following a 2-3 loss at home to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Mutasa and Ndlovu were fired after they failed to achieve the ultimatum that had been set for them before the game.

The Green Fuel technical department had been ordered to collect at least six points from three matches against Shesham, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Simba Bhora.

They managed to collect just a point from the encounter against fellow debutantes Shesham before losing to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Mutasa was the technical director and Ndlovu was the head coach responsible for team selection, training sessions as well as game management.

Green Fuel chairman Fredson Moyo confirmed the development to The Manica Post on Sunday. He said:

It is always sad to part ways but as a club, there is really nothing we can do because all we want are results. We will soon be issuing an official statement but otherwise, it is a done deal. Mutasa and Ndlovu are parting ways with GreenFuel, while Rodwell Dhlakama is taking over.

The Ethanol Boys lost 1-0 to Yadah Stars before drawing with Herentals FC. They then lost 2-1 to Manica Diamonds before suffering another morale-sapping 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hwange at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Green Fuel then grabbed another point against Sheasham last weekend.

