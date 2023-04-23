Harare Man Breaches Mnangagwa Security At Epworth Event

A Harare man was on Saturday whisked away by state security agents after he tried to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Epworth. According to The Standard, the incident occurred as Mnangagwa was delivering a speech at the launch of the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme in the dormitory settlement. As the President was […]

According to The Standard, the incident occurred as Mnangagwa was delivering a speech at the launch of the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme in the dormitory settlement.

As the President was delivering his speech, a young man raced to the stage to confront Mnangagwa but was stopped by State security agents a few metres away.

He was then taken behind a VVIP tent where he was beaten up.

At the event, Mnangagwa handed over 265 title deeds to residents and promised them that more were coming. He said:

The regularisation of this settlement is a mammoth development project which must be collective in nature. Every individual and household effort, skills and contribution counts. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’. Let us remain focused, united and determined to see the success of this project. We must transform Epworth and other human settlements while ensuring that benefiting households enjoy the real value of their properties and environments.

The Government says the 11 200 title deeds that are ready for Epworth residents are part of the targeted 38 000 for the sprawling suburb.

Thousands of ZANU PF supporters were bussed to the venue from various parts of Harare to attend the event.

